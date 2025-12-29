Left Menu

China's 'Justice Mission 2025': Military Exercises Heighten Tensions Around Taiwan

China launched its 'Justice Mission 2025' drills, mobilizing military units around Taiwan as tensions rise. The exercises simulate attacks, drawing global attention amidst Taiwan's calls for peace. Analysts suggest these drills might camouflage potential assaults. China aims to deter external intervention, asserting sovereignty claims over Taiwan.

Updated: 29-12-2025 09:27 IST

In a bold military maneuver dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025,' China's armed forces have shifted troops, naval vessels, and aircraft around Taiwan. The Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army announced these drills, which include live-fire exercises, are designed to simulate a swift, coordinated attack from multiple directions. This development has triggered intense scrutiny globally, with Taiwan adamantly defending its democratic ideals and preparing its military for potential conflicts.

The drills mark the sixth major exercise since 2022 and follow recent U.S. arms sales to the island. China continues to assert territorial claims over Taiwan, opposing external interference. Analysts warn these drills blur lines between regular training and an attack, making it difficult for the U.S. and allies to gauge Beijing's intentions.

Amid concerns, Taiwan remains vigilant, condemning the exercises as reckless provocations. With both air and naval forces patrolling the island closely, Taiwan's security strategy focuses on rapid response capabilities. Meanwhile, local markets have shown resilience, maintaining stability despite geopolitical tensions, reflecting the island's enduring spirit amid escalating threats.

