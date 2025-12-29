Transforming Governance: Major Milestones of India's Personnel Ministry in 2025

In 2025, significant strides in governance were made by the Personnel Ministry, marked by citizen-centric reforms and employment generation initiatives nationwide, resulting in a revenue of over Rs 800 crore from a special cleanliness campaign.

With a move to the new 'Kartavya Bhavan-3' office, the ministry aimed at enhancing coordination and reducing inter-departmental turnaround times, furthering the directive of 'maximum governance, minimum government'. Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the focus on citizen-centricity and redressal of grievances via the CPGRAMS online platform.

Notable achievements included the Rozgar Mela employment initiative, the digital life certificate for pensioners, and successful large-scale cleanliness drives freeing significant office space and generating substantial revenue. The year reflected a comprehensive effort toward efficient, transparent governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

