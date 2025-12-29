Left Menu

Transforming Governance: Major Milestones of India's Personnel Ministry in 2025

In 2025, India's Personnel Ministry achieved significant reforms in governance, employment generation, and digital transformation. Noteworthy initiatives included a successful cleanliness campaign, the Rozgar Mela employment platform, and digital life certificates for pensioners. These efforts illustrate the government's focus on efficiency, transparency, and citizen-centric services for progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 09:32 IST
Transforming Governance: Major Milestones of India's Personnel Ministry in 2025
  • Country:
  • India

In 2025, significant strides in governance were made by the Personnel Ministry, marked by citizen-centric reforms and employment generation initiatives nationwide, resulting in a revenue of over Rs 800 crore from a special cleanliness campaign.

With a move to the new 'Kartavya Bhavan-3' office, the ministry aimed at enhancing coordination and reducing inter-departmental turnaround times, furthering the directive of 'maximum governance, minimum government'. Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the focus on citizen-centricity and redressal of grievances via the CPGRAMS online platform.

Notable achievements included the Rozgar Mela employment initiative, the digital life certificate for pensioners, and successful large-scale cleanliness drives freeing significant office space and generating substantial revenue. The year reflected a comprehensive effort toward efficient, transparent governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Agriculture Sector Achieves Record Output Despite US Tariffs

India's Agriculture Sector Achieves Record Output Despite US Tariffs

 India
2
Silver prices hit record high of Rs 2.54 lakh per kg in futures trade.

Silver prices hit record high of Rs 2.54 lakh per kg in futures trade.

 Global
3
Global Sensation: #UP_Police_Manthan Trends Worldwide

Global Sensation: #UP_Police_Manthan Trends Worldwide

 India
4
Tamil Nadu's Economic Surge: Triumphs and Challenges in 2025

Tamil Nadu's Economic Surge: Triumphs and Challenges in 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Entrepreneurship education can shape inclusive economic futures

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025