Tragic Fire Incident on Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express: Investigation Underway

In a tragic incident, the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express was engulfed in flames, leading to the death of one passenger and affecting several others. The blaze erupted in two compartments of the train near Yalamanchili, approximately 66 kilometers away, late at night.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Chandrasekhar Sundaram. Prompt action by railway officials and staff saw the burning compartments detached, and the rest of the train was able to continue its journey towards Ernakulam. Passengers from the affected coaches were transported to safety via bus to Samalkot Station.

Forensic teams and railway safety commissioners are investigating the incident, with assistance from local medical and safety personnel. Efforts are ongoing to understand the fire's origin, and helpline numbers have been set up to aid affected passengers and relay train information.