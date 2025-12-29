Left Menu

Tragic Fire Incident on Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express: Investigation Underway

A fatal fire erupted on the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express, claiming one life and disrupting several passengers' journeys. The incident occurred near Yalamanchili, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause. Railway officials acted swiftly to ensure passenger safety while maintaining service continuity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 29-12-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 09:33 IST
Tragic Fire Incident on Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express: Investigation Underway
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express was engulfed in flames, leading to the death of one passenger and affecting several others. The blaze erupted in two compartments of the train near Yalamanchili, approximately 66 kilometers away, late at night.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Chandrasekhar Sundaram. Prompt action by railway officials and staff saw the burning compartments detached, and the rest of the train was able to continue its journey towards Ernakulam. Passengers from the affected coaches were transported to safety via bus to Samalkot Station.

Forensic teams and railway safety commissioners are investigating the incident, with assistance from local medical and safety personnel. Efforts are ongoing to understand the fire's origin, and helpline numbers have been set up to aid affected passengers and relay train information.

TRENDING

1
India's Agriculture Sector Achieves Record Output Despite US Tariffs

India's Agriculture Sector Achieves Record Output Despite US Tariffs

 India
2
Silver prices hit record high of Rs 2.54 lakh per kg in futures trade.

Silver prices hit record high of Rs 2.54 lakh per kg in futures trade.

 Global
3
Global Sensation: #UP_Police_Manthan Trends Worldwide

Global Sensation: #UP_Police_Manthan Trends Worldwide

 India
4
Tamil Nadu's Economic Surge: Triumphs and Challenges in 2025

Tamil Nadu's Economic Surge: Triumphs and Challenges in 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Entrepreneurship education can shape inclusive economic futures

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025