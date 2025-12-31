Senegal Triumphs Despite Red Card Setback at AFCON
Ten-man Senegal defeated Benin 3-0 to top Group D in the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Abdoulaye Seck scored first, followed by Habib Diallo and Cherif Ndiaye. Captain Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for a tackle but Senegal still advanced past the group stage on goal difference.
