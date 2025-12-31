Senegal Triumphs Despite Red Card Setback at AFCON

Ten-man Senegal dominated Benin with a 3-0 victory at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, securing the top spot in Group D.

Central defender Abdoulaye Seck opened the scoring, with Habib Diallo and substitute Cherif Ndiaye adding goals after the interval.

Despite the dismissal of captain Kalidou Koulibaly for a clumsy tackle, Senegal prevailed over the Democratic Republic of Congo, who also triumphed 3-0 over Botswana, advancing on goal difference.