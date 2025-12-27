Progress Amidst Challenges: Livigno Gears Up for 2026 Winter Games

Johan Eliasch, President of the International Ski Federation, reported notable progress in Livigno's preparations for the 2026 Winter Games. This comes after his initial concerns over delays in producing artificial snow needed for the events.

Eliasch previously expressed alarm at organizational challenges, attributing them to a lack of funding from the Italian government. The production of artificial snow is critical, as the venues need significant amounts of it for creating halfpipes and jumps required for snowboarding and freestyle skiing competitions.

The issues in Livigno are reflective of broader structural challenges impacting winter sports, as rising costs and climate pressures highlight the need for potential changes in Olympic host models. Nevertheless, Eliasch praised the determination shown by Livigno's Local Organising Committee and expressed optimism for the successful delivery of the Games.