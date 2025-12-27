Arsenal Holds Top Spot Amidst Thrilling Premier League Drama

Arsenal resisted a late surge from Brighton on Saturday, ensuring their retention of the Premier League's top spot, remaining ahead of Manchester City.

Manchester City momentarily claimed the lead with a 2-1 victory at Nottingham Forest, but Arsenal's subsequent triumph over Brighton by the same margin reclaimed their position with a two-point cushion over Pep Guardiola's team. Liverpool continued its revival with a 2-1 victory against Wolverhampton, establishing a Premier League record for the longest winless streak at the start of a season.

Arsenal, known for its prowess with set pieces and benefiting from own goals, saw David Raya make crucial saves. Meanwhile, Manchester City maintained its title chase thanks to Rayan Cherki's late winner at Nottingham Forest, marking City's sixth consecutive league win and bolstering Guardiola's hopes of reclaiming the crown.