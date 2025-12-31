Roberto Carlos Undergoes Successful Heart Surgery Amid Health Scare

Roberto Carlos, the legendary Brazilian and Real Madrid defender, recently faced a startling health scare that led to a successful heart surgery. According to Spanish newspaper Diario AS, the 52-year-old experienced a heart dysfunction while vacationing in Brazil.

Initially examined for a blood clot in his leg, Roberto Carlos underwent a full-body MRI revealing his heart was not functioning correctly. The former star subsequently underwent a procedure to insert a catheter, which lasted nearly three hours due to complications. Thankfully, his recovery is on track, and he is expected to remain under hospital care for 48 hours.

Renowned for his attacking prowess, Roberto Carlos earned 125 caps for Brazil and contributed to their World Cup successes. His iconic "banana" free kick in 1997 remains a celebrated moment in football history.

