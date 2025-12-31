Left Menu

Roberto Carlos Undergoes Successful Heart Surgery Amid Health Scare

Former Brazil and Real Madrid star Roberto Carlos successfully underwent heart surgery after a dysfunction was discovered during his vacation. Initially checked for a blood clot, he underwent a three-hour procedure and is recovering well, though remains hospitalized for close observation. Carlos is widely recognized for his football prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:42 IST
Roberto Carlos Undergoes Successful Heart Surgery Amid Health Scare
Roberto Carlos
  • Country:
  • Spain

Roberto Carlos, the legendary Brazilian and Real Madrid defender, recently faced a startling health scare that led to a successful heart surgery. According to Spanish newspaper Diario AS, the 52-year-old experienced a heart dysfunction while vacationing in Brazil.

Initially examined for a blood clot in his leg, Roberto Carlos underwent a full-body MRI revealing his heart was not functioning correctly. The former star subsequently underwent a procedure to insert a catheter, which lasted nearly three hours due to complications. Thankfully, his recovery is on track, and he is expected to remain under hospital care for 48 hours.

Renowned for his attacking prowess, Roberto Carlos earned 125 caps for Brazil and contributed to their World Cup successes. His iconic "banana" free kick in 1997 remains a celebrated moment in football history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kash...

 India
2
SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

 India
3
Digital Signature Dilemma: Milind Deora's Call for Candidate Disqualification

Digital Signature Dilemma: Milind Deora's Call for Candidate Disqualificatio...

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025

Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025