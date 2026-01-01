Emilio Nsue's Spectacular Comeback: A Goal to Remember
After an 11-year ineligible career and a FIFA ban, Emilio Nsue returned to score a stunning goal in his first legal start at the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite Equatorial Guinea's eventual 3-1 loss to Algeria, Nsue's long-range shot was a highlight of the tournament.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 01-01-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 09:33 IST
- Country:
- Morocco
Emilio Nsue, a veteran footballer for Equatorial Guinea, made an electrifying return to the Africa Cup of Nations after being sidelined by eligibility issues for over a decade.
Initially banned by FIFA in 2024 for being ineligible, Nsue was finally cleared to play this March. Making a remarkable first legal start at the tournament, he scored a long-range stunner against Algeria, emphasizing his exceptional talent.
Although Equatorial Guinea fell to Algeria with a 3-1 defeat and exited the tournament last in Group E, Nsue's powerful strike stood out as a tournament highlight, marking a memorable chapter in his storied career.