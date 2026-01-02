Usman Khawaja Bids Farewell to International Cricket

Usman Khawaja, the distinguished Australian cricketer, has announced his retirement from international cricket following this week's fifth Ashes test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The 39-year-old batsman's career has been illustrious, having debuted at the same venue during the 2010-11 Ashes series finale. Over his notable career, Khawaja scored 6,206 runs at an average of 43.39 across 87 test matches, which includes 16 centuries.

In his announcement to reporters at the ground, Khawaja expressed immense gratitude, saying, "Cricket has given me far more than I ever imagined. It's given me memories I'll carry forever, friendships that go well beyond the game, and lessons that shaped who I am off the field." His statement reflects not only his achievements on the pitch but also his personal growth and the deep bonds forged through the sport.

Khawaja's recent history in the Ashes was a testament to his caliber. Despite a back injury in the series opener and being initially dropped for the third test, he made a comeback, stepping in for the vertigo-stricken Steve Smith. Batting at number four instead of his usual opening, Khawaja scored impressive innings of 82 and 40, helping Australia secure victory and retain the Ashes urn.