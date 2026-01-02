Karnataka Minister Slams BJP Over IPL Inclusion Controversy

On Friday, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge launched a scathing critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its backlash following the inclusion of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Rahman was selected by Kolkata Knight Riders for an impressive Rs 9.20 crore, sparking controversy amid recent violent incidents against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Kharge, in a pointed social media post, questioned the BJP's 'Vichaar Parivaar' mindset. He argued that if foreign players participate in the IPL, it is due to the rules set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), not the franchisees' choice. The minister challenged BJP leaders to address why BCCI permits Bangladeshi players rather than criticize the teams.

Highlighting past inconsistencies, Kharge noted how matches proceeded with Pakistan post-Pahalgam attack and how the IPL adjusted to Islamic countries during the pandemic. He urged BJP leaders to direct their questions to the Home Minister about the functioning of ICC and BCCI, suggesting that BJP's notion of nationalism is politically driven.

(With inputs from agencies.)