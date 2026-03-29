Kolkata Knight Riders Dominate in Thrilling IPL Showdown
The Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders ended on Sunday, with KKR securing a thrilling win. Key performances by Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, and Shardul Thakur were pivotal in KKR's victory, while Shardul Thakur excelled in bowling dismissing three key players.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In an exhilarating Indian Premier League match, the Kolkata Knight Riders claimed victory over the Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The match's scoreboard highlights critical performances, solidifying the win.
Ajinkya Rahane led the way with an impressive 67 runs, supported by Rinku Singh's steady 33 not out. The team concluded the innings with a total score of 220.
Shardul Thakur stood out in bowling, dismissing three players contributing significantly to KKR's victory, underscoring a dominant performance on the pitch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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