Controversy Erupts Over Bangladeshi Player's IPL Participation

Shiv Sena's Anand Dubey demands the removal of Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman from IPL, sparking political backlash. Criticism centers on why BCCI allows participation amid alleged violence in Bangladesh. Congress's Priyank Kharge accuses BJP of hypocrisy, questioning their selective nationalism regarding IPL's international players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 10:47 IST
Anand Dubey (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a contentious move, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey has called for the exclusion of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders, chaired by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Dubey highlighted ongoing violent incidents against religious minorities in Bangladesh as the basis for his demand.

Dubey contended that players from Bangladesh should not participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL), criticizing Khan for allegedly not aligning with national sentiments. "If Shah Rukh Khan doesn't act, it reflects a disconnect with the country's emotions," Dubey stated in his remarks to ANI.

This mounting controversy was further fueled by Congress and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge. He accused the BJP and its "Vichaar Parivaar" of hypocrisy, questioning why the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) permits Bangladeshi players in the IPL. Kharge's comments put a spotlight on what he described as a selective application of nationalism by the ruling party.

