Sjoerd Marijne's Return: Energizing Indian Women’s Hockey

Sjoerd Marijne makes a significant comeback as the chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team, following his remarkable stint that saw the team achieve a historic fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This appointment aims to blend past success with new strategies for future triumphs.

Accompanying Marijne will be Matias Vila, an accomplished former Argentine midfielder who takes on the role of analytical coach, complementing Marijne's vision. Wayne Lombard also returns to the coaching staff as the scientific advisor and head of athletic performance, bolstering the team's expertise with his own seasoned experience.

With preparations ramping up for the Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad this March, Marijne and his team are set to arrive in India to orchestrate training sessions beginning January 19. The appointments, fast-tracked by the Sports Authority of India, underscore the commitment to maintaining and enhancing the team's high-performance standards.