Left Menu

Sjoerd Marijne's Return: Energizing Indian Women’s Hockey

Sjoerd Marijne returns as head coach of the Indian women's hockey team after his successful tenure leading to a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. He is joined by Matias Vila as analytical coach and Wayne Lombard as scientific advisor. Their primary aim is to prepare for the World Cup Qualifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 12:32 IST
Sjoerd Marijne's Return: Energizing Indian Women’s Hockey
  • Country:
  • India

Sjoerd Marijne makes a significant comeback as the chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team, following his remarkable stint that saw the team achieve a historic fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This appointment aims to blend past success with new strategies for future triumphs.

Accompanying Marijne will be Matias Vila, an accomplished former Argentine midfielder who takes on the role of analytical coach, complementing Marijne's vision. Wayne Lombard also returns to the coaching staff as the scientific advisor and head of athletic performance, bolstering the team's expertise with his own seasoned experience.

With preparations ramping up for the Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad this March, Marijne and his team are set to arrive in India to orchestrate training sessions beginning January 19. The appointments, fast-tracked by the Sports Authority of India, underscore the commitment to maintaining and enhancing the team's high-performance standards.

TRENDING

1
Orsted Challenges U.S. Government's Suspension of $5 Billion Offshore Wind Project

Orsted Challenges U.S. Government's Suspension of $5 Billion Offshore Wind P...

 Global
2
Drama Unfolds: BJP Candidate Locked In To Prevent Withdrawal

Drama Unfolds: BJP Candidate Locked In To Prevent Withdrawal

 India
3
Leadership Transition at CG Power: Dhananjay Bapat Takes Charge

Leadership Transition at CG Power: Dhananjay Bapat Takes Charge

 India
4
Hong Kong Stocks Surge on AI Optimism

Hong Kong Stocks Surge on AI Optimism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026