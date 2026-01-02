Rising Stars: Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav Hit International Spotlight in Anti-Doping Watch

Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav made notable entries into World Athletics' Athletics Integrity Unit's latest Registered Testing Pool (RTP) for 2023, spotlighting Indian athletes on the global stage.

Chopra, a two-time Olympic medalist, has consistently found his place on this list. Yadav, however, marks his debut after securing a formidable fourth place at last year's World Championships. His personal best throw of 86.27m not only outshone Chopra but also surpassed Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan.

Yadav's rise signals a shift in Indian javelin dynamics, which have been dominated by Chopra. The RTP demands athletes at national or international levels to undergo unannounced testing, requiring detailed daily whereabouts. Countries leading the list include Ethiopia, Kenya, and the USA.