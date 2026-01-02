Left Menu

Chandra Vijay Singh Leads Mumbai Dangals in Pro Wrestling League Resurgence

Chandra Vijay Singh, a former national coach and two-time Pro Wrestling League champion, has been named the head coach of Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals. The league, making a comeback after six years, will feature six teams competing from January 16 to February 1, with a player auction on January 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:23 IST
Chandra Vijay Singh Leads Mumbai Dangals in Pro Wrestling League Resurgence
Chandra Vijay Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Chandra Vijay Singh has taken the reins as head coach of the Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals as the Pro Wrestling League returns from a six-year break.

Spearheading the franchise with his acclaimed track record, Singh aims to lead the team to success in its debut season.

The league, starting January 16, features six teams, a player auction, and some of India's top wrestlers.

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: US-Iran Face-Off Amid Escalating Protests

Rising Tensions: US-Iran Face-Off Amid Escalating Protests

 United Arab Emirates
2
Maduro's Olive Branch: A Renewed Call for U.S.-Venezuelan Dialogue

Maduro's Olive Branch: A Renewed Call for U.S.-Venezuelan Dialogue

 Global
3
Ireland's Strategic Debt Issuance: A Q1 Overview

Ireland's Strategic Debt Issuance: A Q1 Overview

 United Kingdom
4
Freedom Under Fire: Growing Intimidation of Critics in Indonesia

Freedom Under Fire: Growing Intimidation of Critics in Indonesia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026