Chandra Vijay Singh Leads Mumbai Dangals in Pro Wrestling League Resurgence
Chandra Vijay Singh, a former national coach and two-time Pro Wrestling League champion, has been named the head coach of Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals. The league, making a comeback after six years, will feature six teams competing from January 16 to February 1, with a player auction on January 3.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Chandra Vijay Singh has taken the reins as head coach of the Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals as the Pro Wrestling League returns from a six-year break.
Spearheading the franchise with his acclaimed track record, Singh aims to lead the team to success in its debut season.
The league, starting January 16, features six teams, a player auction, and some of India's top wrestlers.