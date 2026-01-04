Amanda Serrano Shines in Puerto Rico Homecoming Fight

Amanda Serrano retained her WBA, WBO, and Ring Magazine featherweight titles with a unanimous decision over Reina Tellez, despite battling a swollen right eye during her Puerto Rico homecoming fight.

The 37-year-old boxer showcased her superior experience and skill, particularly in the latter rounds, securing judges' scores of 98-92, 97-93, and 97-93.

Kudos were given to Tellez, who, drafted on short notice, delivered a formidable performance, including a striking overhand left punch in the fifth round that swelled Serrano's eye. Serrano expressed gratitude towards Tellez, labeling her a 'warrior'.