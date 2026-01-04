Left Menu

Amanda Serrano Shines in Puerto Rico Homecoming Fight

Amanda Serrano successfully defended her WBA, WBO, and Ring featherweight titles against Reina Tellez in Puerto Rico. Overcoming a swollen right eye, Serrano earned a unanimous decision victory. Tellez posed a strong challenge, but the experienced Serrano emerged victorious, extending her record to 48 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:24 IST
Amanda Serrano Shines in Puerto Rico Homecoming Fight

Amanda Serrano retained her WBA, WBO, and Ring Magazine featherweight titles with a unanimous decision over Reina Tellez, despite battling a swollen right eye during her Puerto Rico homecoming fight.

The 37-year-old boxer showcased her superior experience and skill, particularly in the latter rounds, securing judges' scores of 98-92, 97-93, and 97-93.

Kudos were given to Tellez, who, drafted on short notice, delivered a formidable performance, including a striking overhand left punch in the fifth round that swelled Serrano's eye. Serrano expressed gratitude towards Tellez, labeling her a 'warrior'.

TRENDING

1
RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations

RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations

 India
2
Unprecedented Tobacco Tax Hike Risks Surging Illicit Trade

Unprecedented Tobacco Tax Hike Risks Surging Illicit Trade

 India
3
OPEC+ Navigates Political Tensions Amid Oil Production Decisions

OPEC+ Navigates Political Tensions Amid Oil Production Decisions

 Global
4
Britain and France Strike ISIS Holdout in Syria

Britain and France Strike ISIS Holdout in Syria

 Syria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026