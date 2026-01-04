Rising Star Stasya Pandya Shines at 2025 Junior National Equestrian Championship

In a captivating display of skill and dedication, young equestrian talent Stasya Pandya from Mumbai achieved a remarkable feat at the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) 2025, securing the Silver Medal in the Dressage Team Event (Children 1 category). Hosted at two premier venues—the Embassy International Riding School, Bengaluru, and the Army Polo and Riding Club, New Delhi—the championship runs from December 18, 2025, to January 6, 2026, according to the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

Stasya honed her equestrian skills at the Amateur Riders Club, Mumbai, under the guidance of Coach Bobin Tshering. Competing with Kirrhi Taonga from Surge Stables, Bengaluru, she achieved a noteworthy score of 67.463, propelling her team to a podium finish. Teammates Haripriya Singh and Amara Singh delivered strong performances, contributing to the silver win with scores of 71.243 and 68.581, respectively, representing Sea Horse Equestrian, Gujarat. Dev Harish Kapoor, from Modi Equestrian, Meerut, added a score of 65.934, leading the team to a total of 207.287 points.

Expressing her gratitude, Stasya acknowledged the support of her coach Bobin Tshering, her club, The Amateur Riders Club, as well as her school, Billabong High International School. Coach Tshering praised Stasya's dedication, noting her remarkable progress since joining the club in 2023. Excelling in both show jumping and dressage, Stasya's accomplishments highlight her as a well-rounded competitor. Her silver medal win underscores a significant milestone in her budding career as a promising equestrian athlete from Mumbai.