Djokovic Steps Away from PTPA: Champion Prioritizes Family & Tennis

Novak Djokovic announced his departure from the Professional Tennis Players Association, citing misalignment with its current direction. Co-founded with Vasek Pospisil, the PTPA aimed to strengthen player representation. Legal disputes with tennis governing bodies continue, but Djokovic focuses now on his family and tennis career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 03:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 03:24 IST
Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis icon, declared on Sunday he would withdraw from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA). Concerns over governance and transparency in the organization were central to his decision.

Co-founding the PTPA in 2020 with Vasek Pospisil, Djokovic aimed to empower player representation. However, he stated misalignment with the PTPA's current direction, choosing instead to focus on his tennis career and family life.

The PTPA initiated a lawsuit against tennis's governing organizations earlier this year, alleging anti-competitive practices. Although Djokovic didn't fully agree with all the legal actions, the organization is nearing a deal with Tennis Australia, in anticipation of the upcoming Australian Open.

