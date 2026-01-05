Nepal Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic ICC T20 Global Qualifiers

In a significant move on Sunday, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) announced a 15-member senior women's squad set to compete in the ICC Women's T20 Global Qualifiers 2026. This marks a historic moment as Nepal hosts its first ICC women's event at the tournament.

The squad will be led by Captain Indu Barma, a seasoned player with 1041 runs and 40 wickets in T20I format. Her leadership and experience provide a strong foundation as Nepal pushes for its first-ever appearance in the T20 World Cup. The Global Qualifiers, scheduled from January 14 to February 1, gathers formidable competitors.

A total of 10 teams are contending for four slots in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, set in England and Wales. Divided into two groups, Nepal faces competitive teams including the Netherlands and Zimbabwe. Strong performances are crucial as top teams advance to the Super Six round to vie for a World Cup berth.

