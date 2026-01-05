Left Menu

BMW Golf Cup 2026 Tees Off Across India: A Celebration of Sporting Spirit

The BMW Golf Cup 2026 will see over 2,200 amateur golfers competing in 19 qualifying tournaments throughout 13 cities in India. The event aims to expand its reach and engage players at grassroots levels, culminating in a National and World Final for category winners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:27 IST
The BMW Golf Cup is set to return in 2026 with a renewed fervor, attracting over 2,200 amateur golfers across 19 thrilling qualifying tournaments in 13 Indian cities. The event promises not just a fierce competition but also an elevated experience for both players and attendees.

Hosted in cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, among others, this edition looks to broaden its influence and deepen its grassroots engagement according to Hardeep Singh Brar, President & CEO of BMW Group India. The competition categories are divided into two based on handicaps, offering golfers a competitive edge.

Excitement builds as participants vie for the chance to advance to the National Final, with winners in each category — A (up to 12) and B (13 - 28) — earning the opportunity to compete on a global stage in the World Final of the BMW Golf Cup.

