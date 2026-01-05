BMW Golf Cup 2026 Tees Off Across India: A Celebration of Sporting Spirit

The BMW Golf Cup is set to return in 2026 with a renewed fervor, attracting over 2,200 amateur golfers across 19 thrilling qualifying tournaments in 13 Indian cities. The event promises not just a fierce competition but also an elevated experience for both players and attendees.

Hosted in cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, among others, this edition looks to broaden its influence and deepen its grassroots engagement according to Hardeep Singh Brar, President & CEO of BMW Group India. The competition categories are divided into two based on handicaps, offering golfers a competitive edge.

Excitement builds as participants vie for the chance to advance to the National Final, with winners in each category — A (up to 12) and B (13 - 28) — earning the opportunity to compete on a global stage in the World Final of the BMW Golf Cup.