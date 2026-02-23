Left Menu

Delhi Government's Grassroots Engagement Marathon

The Delhi government is launching a week-long public outreach program across its seven Lok Sabha constituencies. Led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and State President Virendra Sachdeva, the initiative aims to interact directly with residents, highlighting government achievements and gathering grassroots feedback.

The Delhi government is set to initiate a week-long public outreach programme, engaging residents across all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital. The campaign is scheduled to kick off today, marking one year of BJP's regime in Delhi.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and State President Virendra Sachdeva will lead these interactions, spotlighting the accomplishments of the government while fostering direct communication with citizens. The initiative is poised to commence in northeast Delhi with a public interaction at Khajuri Chowk in the evening, followed by similar engagements in the west, east, and New Delhi constituencies over the ensuing days.

The outreach programme will further extend to northwest, south, and Chandni Chowk, ensuring comprehensive coverage of all parliamentary regions. As the schedule unfolds, the programme's objective of taking the government's work report to the public and collecting feedback at the grassroots level will be actively pursued until its conclusion on March 1.

