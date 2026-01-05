Left Menu

Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Up: Delhi Capitals' Future Captain

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp endorses Jemimah Rodrigues as the new Delhi Capitals captain, replacing Meg Lanning. Despite losing Lanning, Kapp believes Rodrigues, supported by senior players, will succeed. The Capitals have struggled with bad luck in WPL finals. Shafali Verma remains a key player for DC, highlighting the rising impact of domestic players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant transition for the Delhi Capitals, South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has expressed confidence in Jemimah Rodrigues stepping into the captaincy role. Rodrigues replaces the Australian great Meg Lanning after leading the team to three consecutive Women's Premier League finals.

Kapp acknowledged the impact of losing a leader of Lanning's stature but emphasized Rodrigues' inherent leadership qualities. 'I feel Jemima has always been a leader, and her personality can unite the team,' said Kapp during a virtual interaction. She noted the strong support Rodrigues will receive from the team's seasoned players and management.

The Capitals, who have narrowly missed out in past finals, hope their fortunes will change under Rodrigues' leadership. Kapp also highlighted the significant contributions of young domestic talent, like Shafali Verma, who remains crucial for the team. 'The exposure in WPL gives youngsters confidence, which is priceless,' Kapp remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

