Violence Erupts at Delhi Anti-Encroachment Drive Near Mosque

At least five police personnel suffered injuries as violence erupted during an anti-encroachment drive near a mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Wednesday. The operation turned chaotic when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) began demolishing structures adjacent to the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque and a graveyard near Turkman Gate.

The Delhi Police reported deploying teargas to control the crowd and restoring order shortly after the confrontation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan revealed that the MCD carried out this demolition drive after instructions from the Delhi High Court, which had declared some structures to be encroachments.

During the demolition, a crowd of around 100-150 people gathered, with some resorting to stone-pelting, resulting in minor injuries to five policemen. The police, who had alerted residents about the legal nature of the drive, analyzed CCTV footage to determine further legal actions, maintaining that the demolition was conducted legally.

(With inputs from agencies.)