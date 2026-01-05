Zhou Guanyu Joins Cadillac as Reserve Driver for F1 Debut

Chinese racer Zhou Guanyu has made a significant move by joining Cadillac as a reserve driver for their entry into Formula One. Cadillac, backed by General Motors, announced the addition of the former Sauber racer on Monday.

With Zhou having competed in 68 Grand Prix races, he brings valuable experience to Cadillac's new lineup, which includes Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez. The team, set to make its track debut in Australia in March, will be running on Ferrari power units.

For Liberty Media-owned Formula One, Zhou represents a key figure in tapping into China's vast potential market. "Joining the team feels like rejoining family," Zhou expressed, highlighting his past collaborations with Graeme Lowdon and Bottas.

