Security Concerns Force Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Match Behind Closed Doors

Real Madrid's highly anticipated Euroleague game against Maccabi Tel Aviv will occur without fans in attendance, according to an announcement made on Monday by the Spanish club. This decision follows a national police recommendation after the game was classified as high-risk for security reasons.

Following a meeting of the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance in Sport, it was determined that the match required such precautions. Israeli teams Maccabi and Hapoel Tel Aviv have been subject to similar arrangements after recent conflicts in Gaza heightened security concerns.

In a trend seen across various fixtures, past games involving Israeli teams have been moved or played in empty stadiums to circumvent potential threats. Real Madrid currently stands 10th in the league, while Maccabi is 14th.

