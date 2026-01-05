Thrilling Turnabouts Dominate Sports News Updates

A dramatic day in sports saw the United States men's tennis team achieve a thrilling comeback against Spain at the United Cup. Taylor Fritz overcame a tense match point to secure victory. Meanwhile, in basketball, Devin Booker's last-second three-pointer powered the Phoenix Suns over Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Don Mattingly's appointment as bench coach, while the Cleveland Browns made headlines by parting ways with two-time Coach of the Year, Kevin Stefanski. Changes continue as the New York Giants begin their search for a new head coach, retaining GM Joe Schoen.

In the NFL, the Packers prepare to face the rival Bears in prime time during the wild-card weekend. Simultaneously, attention shifts to the 2026 NFL draft, where the Raiders claim the top pick. In other news, Sporting Kansas City has signed Raphael Wicky as their new head coach.

(With inputs from agencies.)