Australian Open Sets Record with A$111.5 Million Prize Fund

The Australian Open prize fund has surged by 16% this year, reaching a record A$111.5 million. The singles champions' reward is now A$4.15 million, significantly up from last year's A$3.5 million. Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley emphasized their strategy to sustain tennis at all levels.

In context, the U.S. Open led among Grand Slams with a $90 million purse last year, surpassing Wimbledon and the French Open. Australian Open's first-round exit now offers A$150,000, a 14% boost, with qualifying rounds seeing a 16% rise.

This financial uplift is part of Tennis Australia's broader $135 million commitment to their 'Summer of Tennis', which aims to reinforce the sport's commercial viability and ensure long-term prosperity. The tournament takes place from January 18 to February 1 in Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)