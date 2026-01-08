China to assess, investigate Meta's acquisition of AI startup Manus

China will assess ‌and investigate Meta's acquisition of artificial intelligence startup ⁠Manus, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday. Companies engaging in ​activities such as foreign ‍investment, technology exports, data transfers abroad and acquisitions must comply ⁠with ‌Chinese ⁠laws and regulations, ministry spokesperson He ‍Yadong said at a press ​briefing.

The ministry will work ⁠with relevant departments to conduct an ⁠assessment and investigation into the consistency of ⁠this acquisition with laws and regulations, ⁠He ‌said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)