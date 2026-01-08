Left Menu

China to assess, investigate Meta's acquisition of AI startup Manus

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:14 IST
  Country:
  • China

China will assess ‌and investigate Meta's acquisition of artificial intelligence startup ⁠Manus, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday. Companies engaging in ​activities such as foreign ‍investment, technology exports, data transfers abroad and acquisitions must comply ⁠with ‌Chinese ⁠laws and regulations, ministry spokesperson He ‍Yadong said at a press ​briefing.

The ministry will work ⁠with relevant departments to conduct an ⁠assessment and investigation into the consistency of ⁠this acquisition with laws and regulations, ⁠He ‌said.

