China says it will release more details about extradition case from Cambodia

Cambodia said on Wednesday it had extradited ⁠three people to China, including an individual named Chen ⁠Zhi, ‌after a joint investigation into transnational crime, amid international probes into sprawling "scam centres".

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:22 IST
  • China

China said on Thursday it will release more ‌information related to the extradition of an individual named Chen ⁠Zhi from Cambodia, without confirming the person's whereabouts or if he is the same person sanctioned ​by the U.S. and Britain, accused of ‍operating large online scam centres. The relevant authorities in China will release information about the specific situation, Chinese ⁠foreign ministry spokesperson ‌Mao ⁠Ning said when asked about the case.

"China is ‍willing to strengthen law enforcement cooperation with neighbouring countries, ​including Cambodia, to safeguard the security of ⁠people's lives and property ... and cooperation between countries in ⁠the region," Mao told a regular press conference. Cambodia said on Wednesday it had extradited ⁠three people to China, including an individual named Chen ⁠Zhi, ‌after a joint investigation into transnational crime, amid international probes into sprawling "scam centres".

