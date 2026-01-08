Trump says US oversight of Venezuela could last years, NYT reports
Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:16 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said that "only time will tell" how long the United States will maintain oversight of Venezuela in an interview published by the New York Times early on Thursday.
When asked by the Times if it would it be three months, six months, a year or longer, Trump said: "I would say much longer."
