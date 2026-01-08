Trump says US oversight of Venezuela could last years, NYT reports

U.S. President ‌Donald Trump said that "only time ⁠will tell" how long the United States ​will maintain oversight of ‍Venezuela in an interview published by the ⁠New York ‌Times ⁠early on Thursday.

When asked ‍by the Times ​if it would it ⁠be three months, ⁠six months, a year or longer, ⁠Trump said: "I would say ⁠much ‌longer."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)