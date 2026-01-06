Anahat Singh Shines in British Junior Open Semifinals
Anahat Singh reaches her first women's under-19 final at the British Junior Open after defeating Malika El Karaksy. Hoping to become the second Indian to win the title, she previously defeated Malika in past events. Aryaveer Dewan lost in the boys' U-17 semifinals.
Indian squash prodigy Anahat Singh has made headlines by reaching her maiden under-19 final at the British Junior Open. Singh, an accomplished 17-year-old athlete with 12 PSA Tour titles to her name, showcased her skills in a decisive 11-8, 11-7, 11-9 victory over Egypt's Malika El Karaksy.
The match, held at the University of Birmingham, lasted only 28 minutes, underscoring Singh's dominance. She is now set to face European junior champion Lauren Baltayan of France in the final, a matchup eagerly anticipated as Singh aims to become only the second Indian, after Joshna Chinappa in 2005, to clinch the U-19 title.
In contrast, Aryaveer Dewan's journey in the boys' U-17 category came to an end after a tough semifinal match against Egypt's Philopater Saleh, where Dewan was defeated in straight games (9-11, 5-11, 7-11).
