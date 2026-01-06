Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur's Brilliance Elevates India and Herself in ICC Rankings

India's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, advances to 13th in the ICC Women's T20I rankings after a stellar performance against Sri Lanka. Her 68-run innings played a key role in India's series sweep. Other Indian players saw mixed results, including Deepti Sharma, who lost the top bowling spot to Australia's Annabel Sutherland.

Updated: 06-01-2026 16:14 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur has ascended the ICC Women's T20I rankings, moving to 13th place following her outstanding performance against Sri Lanka. Her key innings helped India secure a comprehensive series victory on home soil.

The team celebrated its win, having swept the five-match series, culminating in a decisive 15-run victory in Thiruvananthapuram. Harmanpreet's match-winning knock of 68 runs from 43 balls earned her the Player of the Match accolade.

Elsewhere, Deepti Sharma's standing in the bowling rankings dipped as she ceded the top position to Australia's Annabel Sutherland. Notable movements included Indian bowler Shree Charani's advancement and mixed fortunes for other cricketing figures from the subcontinent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

