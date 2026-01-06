Intense Showdowns and Comebacks: Brisbane International Heats Up

Aryna Sabalenka's 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition not only offered her a competitive challenge but also laid the groundwork for her Australian Open preparations. The world No. 1 breezed past Cristina Bucsa with a 6-0, 6-1 victory, marking her return at the Brisbane International in a dominant style.

The exhibition attracted mixed reactions, though Sabalenka dismissed critiques, emphasizing the excitement it generated for tennis. "Some people misunderstood the event," she remarked, choosing to focus instead on those who support and draw inspiration from her.

Nick Kyrgios, Sabalenka's exhibition opponent, faced a setback, losing to No. 58 Aleksandar Kovacevic. Despite recent injuries, Kyrgios aims for a comeback, seeking a wildcard for the Australian Open. Meanwhile, others like Grigor Dimitrov made promising returns in Brisbane, grateful for the opportunity to play.

