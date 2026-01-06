NASCAR Shake-Up: Commissioner Steve Phelps Resigns Amid Controversy

In a surprising move, NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps has announced his resignation, less than a year after assuming the role. This news came following the settlement of a high-profile antitrust case that involved two major NASCAR teams, including one co-owned by NBA icon Michael Jordan.

The decision to step down was reportedly influenced by the discovery of inflammatory messages sent by Phelps about NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress during the lawsuit's proceedings. Phelps, who joined NASCAR in 2005 and swiftly climbed the ranks, expressed pride in his contributions to the sport during his two-decade tenure.

Despite the sudden resignation, NASCAR officials have no immediate plans to replace him. They emphasized the stability and competence of the existing leadership team, crediting Phelps with significant transformations in NASCAR's schedule and international expansion efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)