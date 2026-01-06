Left Menu

NASCAR Shake-Up: Commissioner Steve Phelps Resigns Amid Controversy

NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps resigns less than a year after his appointment, following a federal antitrust case settlement. His departure comes hot on the heels of contentious messages discovered during the lawsuit's discovery phase. Phelps’ tenure marked significant achievements in NASCAR's growth and expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:19 IST
NASCAR Shake-Up: Commissioner Steve Phelps Resigns Amid Controversy

In a surprising move, NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps has announced his resignation, less than a year after assuming the role. This news came following the settlement of a high-profile antitrust case that involved two major NASCAR teams, including one co-owned by NBA icon Michael Jordan.

The decision to step down was reportedly influenced by the discovery of inflammatory messages sent by Phelps about NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress during the lawsuit's proceedings. Phelps, who joined NASCAR in 2005 and swiftly climbed the ranks, expressed pride in his contributions to the sport during his two-decade tenure.

Despite the sudden resignation, NASCAR officials have no immediate plans to replace him. They emphasized the stability and competence of the existing leadership team, crediting Phelps with significant transformations in NASCAR's schedule and international expansion efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Noida Call Center Scam Exposed: 13 Arrested in Insurance Fraud Operation

Noida Call Center Scam Exposed: 13 Arrested in Insurance Fraud Operation

 India
2
Unveiling the Controversy: A High-Profile Resignation at RPSC

Unveiling the Controversy: A High-Profile Resignation at RPSC

 India
3
Land Dispute Sparks Controversy Over 'Him-Chandigarh' Township

Land Dispute Sparks Controversy Over 'Him-Chandigarh' Township

 India
4
Public Safety Protocols in Tamil Nadu Events: A Comprehensive Approach

Public Safety Protocols in Tamil Nadu Events: A Comprehensive Approach

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026