Jacob Duffy Joins New Zealand's World Cup Squad After Record-Breaking Year

Pacer Jacob Duffy was announced as part of New Zealand's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup after a remarkable year in which he secured 81 international wickets, breaking a decades-old record set by Sir Richard Hadlee.

The 31-year-old star is the only squad member yet to play at a T20 World Cup, joining a formidable New Zealand pace attack alongside Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, and allrounder Jimmy Neesham. The World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

New Zealand's squad, captained by Mitchell Santner, is well-versed in sub-continent play, with specialist bowlers and all-rounders like Ish Sodhi and Rachin Ravindra. The team aims to leverage their depth in batting and bowling to thrive in versatile conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)