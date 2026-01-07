Jacob Duffy Joins New Zealand's World Cup Squad After Record-Breaking Year
Jacob Duffy has been named in New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad after a record-breaking year, capturing 81 international wickets. He joins a seasoned pace attack for the tournament in India and Sri Lanka. New Zealand's experienced squad includes players familiar with sub-continental conditions.
Pacer Jacob Duffy was announced as part of New Zealand's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup after a remarkable year in which he secured 81 international wickets, breaking a decades-old record set by Sir Richard Hadlee.
The 31-year-old star is the only squad member yet to play at a T20 World Cup, joining a formidable New Zealand pace attack alongside Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, and allrounder Jimmy Neesham. The World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.
New Zealand's squad, captained by Mitchell Santner, is well-versed in sub-continent play, with specialist bowlers and all-rounders like Ish Sodhi and Rachin Ravindra. The team aims to leverage their depth in batting and bowling to thrive in versatile conditions.
