Jacob Duffy Joins New Zealand's World Cup Squad After Record-Breaking Year

Jacob Duffy has been named in New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad after a record-breaking year, capturing 81 international wickets. He joins a seasoned pace attack for the tournament in India and Sri Lanka. New Zealand's experienced squad includes players familiar with sub-continental conditions.

Updated: 07-01-2026 09:09 IST
Pacer Jacob Duffy was announced as part of New Zealand's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup after a remarkable year in which he secured 81 international wickets, breaking a decades-old record set by Sir Richard Hadlee.

The 31-year-old star is the only squad member yet to play at a T20 World Cup, joining a formidable New Zealand pace attack alongside Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, and allrounder Jimmy Neesham. The World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

New Zealand's squad, captained by Mitchell Santner, is well-versed in sub-continent play, with specialist bowlers and all-rounders like Ish Sodhi and Rachin Ravindra. The team aims to leverage their depth in batting and bowling to thrive in versatile conditions.

