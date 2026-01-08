Left Menu

Cricket-India's Varma out for three weeks after surgery for groin issue

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:43 IST
India batter Tilak Varma will be out for nearly three weeks after ‌undergoing surgery for a groin issue, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Thursday. Varma has been ⁠ruled out of the first three Twenty20 matches against New Zealand between January 21 and 25 after he had surgery on ​Wednesday, exactly a month before India's opening match in the ‍20-over World Cup.

"He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning and is scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad on Friday. He is currently ⁠stable ‌and progressing ⁠well," the BCCI said in a statement. Varma, 23, has played 40 T20 matches ‍for India, and scored two fifties in his last three matches ​in the format.

His return for the final two T20s ⁠in the five-match series against visitors New Zealand, scheduled for January 28 and ⁠31, will depend on his progress, the BCCI added. Varma was not named in India's squad for the three 50-over ⁠matches against New Zealand starting on Sunday.

India will begin their T20 ⁠World Cup ‌title defence at home with a Group A fixture against the United States on February ⁠7.

