England's Battle Against the Odds in the Final Ashes Showdown

Amid setbacks including skipper Ben Stokes' injury and opener Zak Crawley's early dismissal, England rallied to 80-1 by lunch on Day 4 of the final Ashes test. With Duckett and Bethell holding fort, England needed 103 runs to make Australia bat again at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 07-01-2026 09:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 09:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Despite facing several challenges, England managed to recover on Day 4 of the fifth and final Ashes test against Australia. Skipper Ben Stokes' injury and opener Zak Crawley's early dismissal were major setbacks, but England's batsmen displayed resilience.

Opener Ben Duckett, achieving his series-high score of an unbeaten 40, and Jacob Bethell, contributed to a promising 76-run second-wicket stand after Crawley's dismissal. England, reaching 80-1 by lunch, still required 103 more runs to force Australia to bat again at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia's innings was bolstered by significant contributions from Travis Head, Steve Smith, and Beau Webster, ensuring a substantial lead. With England's performance, they hope to avoid a 4-1 series defeat while Australia aims for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

