Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

Jacob Bethell scored his debut Test century for England in the fifth match against Australia. Despite his efforts, England faces an uphill battle to avoid a 4-1 series loss. Bethell's performance, alongside key partnerships, has given England a modest lead, but Australia's strong bowling lineup remains a challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 13:17 IST
On an eventful fourth day of the fifth Test, Jacob Bethell showcased his talent by scoring his maiden Test century, standing resilient as England's top order faltered against Australia's formidable bowling. The team concluded the day on 302 for eight, grappling with a slender lead of 119 runs.

While Bethell's 142 not out anchored England's innings, retaining hope for a miraculous series-leveling win, they may proceed without captain Ben Stokes, who suffered a groin injury. Successive dismissals after promising partnerships underscored the batting lineup's inconsistency, posing a question over England's resilience.

Further heroics from Australia's bowlers, notably Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland, alongside Beau Webster's all-round performance, kept the hosts on the back foot. With a significant first-innings advantage, Australia appears poised for victory, as they seek to secure a comprehensive series triumph.

