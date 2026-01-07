Jinson Johnson: The End of a Remarkable Middle-Distance Journey

In a heartfelt announcement, Indian middle-distance runner Jinson Johnson has declared his retirement, citing a desire for new challenges after a distinguished 15-year career. Known for his unyielding dedication, Johnson's career was marked by extraordinary training, personal battles, and significant injuries.

The 34-year-old athlete from Kerala etched his name in Indian athletics with his momentous victory in the 1500m race at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, clocking an impressive 3 minutes 44.72 seconds for the gold. He also claimed a silver in the 800m event during the same Games. His achievements have set a high bar in Indian sports.

Recalling his ambitious journey that began in Kolkata in 2007, Johnson expressed deep gratitude to his coaches, fellow athletes, and supporters whose collective efforts and encouragement fueled his achievements, turning hardships into milestones. Though impacted by COVID-19 and injuries like his Achilles tendon tear, Johnson's legacy endures as a testament to perseverance and excellence in Indian athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)