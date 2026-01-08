Left Menu

Reece Prescod Joins Controversial Enhanced Games: A Bold Move in Athletics

Former British sprinter Reece Prescod has emerged from retirement to participate in the contentious Enhanced Games, sparking criticism from UK Athletics for embracing performance-enhancing substances. Prescod, proud to join, aims to excel in the May event, despite backlash on integrity and doping concerns from UKA and others.

Former British sprinter Reece Prescod has come out of retirement to participate in the controversial Enhanced Games, a move criticised by UK Athletics as 'appalling'. The 29-year-old 100 metres champion, who retired in August, is embracing the event's allowance of performance-enhancing substances.

Prescod expressed excitement about joining the inaugural Las Vegas edition, expressing pride in competing without restrictions. The Enhanced Games, not recognised as legitimate by UK Athletics, include athletes like Ben Proud, aiming to challenge traditional doping boundaries.

Jack Buckner, UKA's chief executive, condemns Prescod's choice, emphasising the importance of clean competition. While Prescod enjoys Enhanced's support and benefits, UKA reiterates its commitment to a doping-free athletics environment, distancing itself from the event's philosophy.

