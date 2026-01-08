Reece Prescod Joins Controversial Enhanced Games: A Bold Move in Athletics

Former British sprinter Reece Prescod has come out of retirement to participate in the controversial Enhanced Games, a move criticised by UK Athletics as 'appalling'. The 29-year-old 100 metres champion, who retired in August, is embracing the event's allowance of performance-enhancing substances.

Prescod expressed excitement about joining the inaugural Las Vegas edition, expressing pride in competing without restrictions. The Enhanced Games, not recognised as legitimate by UK Athletics, include athletes like Ben Proud, aiming to challenge traditional doping boundaries.

Jack Buckner, UKA's chief executive, condemns Prescod's choice, emphasising the importance of clean competition. While Prescod enjoys Enhanced's support and benefits, UKA reiterates its commitment to a doping-free athletics environment, distancing itself from the event's philosophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)