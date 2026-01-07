Left Menu

Nitu Ghanghas' Bold Leap to 51kg: A Journey to Olympic Glory

Following a surprise loss, Nitu Ghanghas, ex-world champion in 48kg, shifted focus to the 51kg category. The move, aiming towards the Los Angeles Olympics, pits her against formidable competitor, Nikhat Zareen. Her supportive team and southpaw stance fuel her confidence in this bold new trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:10 IST
Nitu Ghanghas

Renowned boxer Nitu Ghanghas pivoted her athletic career dramatically after an unexpected defeat at last year's women's nationals. This loss prompted the former 48kg world champion to challenge herself anew by stepping into the 51kg category, aiming for the Los Angeles Olympics.

Never one to shy away from new challenges, Ghanghas sees the fierce competition from two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen as motivation. Encouraged by her team's support, her unique southpaw stance gives her a tactical edge in this competitive weight class.

Having already claimed significant titles in 48kg, Ghanghas' current focus is solely on Olympic success. Her refined strategy prioritizes building power and maintaining her aggressive fighting style, optimistically setting the stage for her aspirations to unfold on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

