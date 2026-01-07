Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Reacquire Star All-rounder Amelia Kerr for WPL 2026

The Mumbai Indians have reacquired New Zealand's Amelia Kerr for Rs 3 crore ahead of the WPL 2026, drawing insights from former cricketers. The move emphasizes Mumbai's strategy to keep their winning core intact, as Kerr plays a pivotal role in the team's past successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:23 IST

Mumbai Indians Amelia Kerr celebrating a wicket (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai Indians made headlines with their strategic move to bring back New Zealand's all-rounder Amelia Kerr for a staggering Rs 3 crore ahead of the Women's Premier League 2026 season. This reacquisition underscores Mumbai's commitment to retaining the core players that have contributed to their past triumphs.

Discussing the dynamics behind this decision, cricket experts Saba Karim, Mithali Raj, and Anjum Chopra provided their insights. Karim emphasized the importance of rebuilding the title-winning squad, highlighting Kerr as a crucial element of the team. "Mumbai Indians had to reacquire key players to maintain their championship core," Karim stated during a segment on JioStar.

Raj and Chopra also weighed in, shedding light on the blend of strategy and sentiment in Mumbai's choice. Mithali Raj pointed to the emotional aspect of bringing Kerr back, while Anjum Chopra praised the team's balance of youth and experience. This strategic move positions Mumbai Indians as a formidable force in the upcoming WPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

