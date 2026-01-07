Haryana Dominates the 68th National Shooting Championship
Haryana emerged as the top performer in the 68th National Shooting Championship, securing 60 national and 105 overall medals. Maharashtra and Rajasthan followed closely. The event, featuring over 16,500 athletes from 33 states, was contested in New Delhi and Bhopal over 36 days.
At the 68th National Shooting Championship, Haryana clinched the top position with an astounding series of victories, topping both the national and overall medal tallies. The state claimed 31 golds, 13 silvers, and 16 bronzes, rounding up to 60 national medals.
After 36 intense days of competition across New Delhi and Bhopal, Maharashtra followed in second place with 24 golds, nine silvers, and nine bronze medals. Rajasthan took the third spot with 15 golds, 15 silvers, and 21 bronzes, respectively.
Highlighting the broader competition, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka also showcased commendable performances. A total of 473 medals was distributed among 33 participants, underscoring a robust display of talent and sportsmanship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
