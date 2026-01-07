Left Menu

Haryana Dominates the 68th National Shooting Championship

Haryana emerged as the top performer in the 68th National Shooting Championship, securing 60 national and 105 overall medals. Maharashtra and Rajasthan followed closely. The event, featuring over 16,500 athletes from 33 states, was contested in New Delhi and Bhopal over 36 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:19 IST
Haryana Dominates the 68th National Shooting Championship
  • Country:
  • India

At the 68th National Shooting Championship, Haryana clinched the top position with an astounding series of victories, topping both the national and overall medal tallies. The state claimed 31 golds, 13 silvers, and 16 bronzes, rounding up to 60 national medals.

After 36 intense days of competition across New Delhi and Bhopal, Maharashtra followed in second place with 24 golds, nine silvers, and nine bronze medals. Rajasthan took the third spot with 15 golds, 15 silvers, and 21 bronzes, respectively.

Highlighting the broader competition, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka also showcased commendable performances. A total of 473 medals was distributed among 33 participants, underscoring a robust display of talent and sportsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Knife Attack on Shiv Sena's Ward 92 Candidate in Bandra

Knife Attack on Shiv Sena's Ward 92 Candidate in Bandra

 India
2
Devastating LPG Blast Injures Ten in Pune Hotel

Devastating LPG Blast Injures Ten in Pune Hotel

 India
3
Controversy Erupts Over Massive Voter List Deletions in Uttar Pradesh

Controversy Erupts Over Massive Voter List Deletions in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Fadnavis' Vision: Transforming Mumbai's Infrastructure Landscape

Fadnavis' Vision: Transforming Mumbai's Infrastructure Landscape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026