PV Sindhu Shines in Malaysia Open Victory

In a triumphant return to the court, PV Sindhu and the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy advanced to the second round of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament on Wednesday.

Former world champion, Sindhu, who took a break from the BWF World Tour to recover from a foot injury, defeated Chinese Taipei's Sung Shuo Yun with scores of 21-14, 22-20. Demonstrating her resilience, Sindhu prepares to face Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki in the round-of-16.

Meanwhile, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also showcased exemplary performance, defeating the Chinese Taipei pair Yang Po-Hsuan and Lee Jhe-Hue, marking another victory for Indian badminton in Malaysia.