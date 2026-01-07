Russell's Hat-trick Shines in HIL GC Victory Against Bengal Tigers

Kane Russell delivered an impressive hat-trick as HIL GC triumphed over Shrachi Bengal Tigers with a resounding 6-3 victory in the men's Hockey India League clash held on Wednesday.

Russell (19', 36', 44') led the scoring spree for HIL GC, with Sam Ward (19'), Sudeep Chirmako (38') and James Albery (59') also netting goals. Jugraj Singh (12'), Tom Grambusch (40') and Christopher Ruhr (40') helped the Tigers put up a fight, but couldn't match HIL GC's onslaught.

In another engaging encounter, Hyderabad Toofans edged out Ranchi Royals 3-2. Tom Boon's brace (11', 17') was overshadowed by Amandeep Lakra (42'), Nic Woods (45') and Talwinder Singh (57') who sealed the deal for themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)