Haryana Dominates 68th National Shooting Championship with Record Medal Haul

The 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions wrapped up on Tuesday after an extensive 36-day showdown, attracting over 16,500 athletes in 45 events spread across venues in New Delhi and Bhopal. Haryana emerged victorious, topping the medal chart with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) confirming their dominance in rifle, pistol, and shotgun categories.

Haryana clinched the top spot with a total of 60 national medals, comprising 31 gold, 13 silver, and 16 bronze. Their control was evident with 13 golds in rifle, 14 in pistol, and a further four in shotgun events. Maharashtra occupied second place with 24 golds, while Rajasthan secured third with a tally of 51 medals.

Punjab proved formidable in shotgun disciplines, finishing fourth with 13 golds, while Madhya Pradesh, with 12 golds, and Delhi and Karnataka, each with 11, filled out the top standings. Overall, 33 states and institutions participated, underlining the robust structure of India's shooting scene, with a total of 473 medals awarded.

(With inputs from agencies.)