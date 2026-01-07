Chandigarh's Triumph: Simran and Sonia Clinch Gold at KIBG 2026

Chandigarh's Simran and Sonia delivered a surprise at the Khelo India Beach Games 2026 by defeating the home team of Anushka Singh and Anshu Kumari in the women's Ganda double final in Pencak Silat. The intense showdown took place on Day 3 at Ghoghla Beach, Diu, breaking the hearts of local fans.

Manipur bagged its first gold in the men's division, further showcasing their prowess in the sport. Hosted by Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, the Khelo India Beach Games showcases over 1100 participants across eight sports, elevating the spirit of competition and athletic excellence.

Simran, battling a knee injury, teamed masterfully with Sonia to secure a 555-537 victory, exuding determination and skill. The ongoing event also saw defending champions Odisha women secure a semi-final spot in beach soccer, highlighting the fierce spirit across the disciplines.

