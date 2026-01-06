Mohammed Asab and Anushka Singh Bhati Triumph at National Shooting Championships

The National Shooting Championships concluded with veteran shooter Mohammed Asab from Uttar Pradesh and Anushka Singh Bhati from Rajasthan emerging victorious in the men's and women's doubles trap events. Asab shot consistently over four rounds, securing gold with an aggregate of 101 points.

In a closely contested men's event, former world champion Ankur Mittal settled for silver, scoring 99, while Gujarat's Ketan Bhimjibhai Patel took bronze with 90 points. Anushka topped the women's event with 77 points, edging out Varsha Varman of Madhya Pradesh and Yeshaya Hafiz Contractor of Gujarat for the top spot.

The Championships also celebrated Yeshaya's standout performance in women's junior and youth categories, taking gold in both. The event witnessed strong performances across age categories, marking a fitting end to a competitive season with over 17,000 participants.