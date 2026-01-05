India Shines at Khelo India Beach Games 2026 on Ghoghla Beach

The highly anticipated second edition of the Khelo India Beach Games kicked off vibrantly at Ghoghla Beach, witnessed by a special message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Games, drawing more than 1,100 athletes nationwide, encompass eight sports, including volleyball, soccer, and kabaddi, all vying for 32 gold medals until January 5.

Set in Diu, the event showcases the festive beach ambiance, embodied by the lively mascot 'Pearl', a reflection of the energetic spirit participants bring. Organised under the Union Territory's aegis, and monitored by the Sports Authority of India, the Games aim to spotlight emerging disciplines, as articulated by PM Modi.

PM Modi emphasized a significant shift in India's sporting culture, underscoring grassroots participation and modern facilities fostering young talents. He praised the choice of Ghoghla Beach, highlighting the synergy of sports with nature in promoting both athletic excellence and environmental awareness.

