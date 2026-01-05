Left Menu

India Shines at Khelo India Beach Games 2026 on Ghoghla Beach

The Khelo India Beach Games 2026 commenced at Ghoghla Beach, featuring over 1,100 athletes across eight sports. With a strong message from PM Modi, the event highlights the importance of sports in India's culture. Beach Soccer and Beach Kabaddi competitions began with notable victories from leading teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Diu | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:33 IST
India Shines at Khelo India Beach Games 2026 on Ghoghla Beach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The highly anticipated second edition of the Khelo India Beach Games kicked off vibrantly at Ghoghla Beach, witnessed by a special message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Games, drawing more than 1,100 athletes nationwide, encompass eight sports, including volleyball, soccer, and kabaddi, all vying for 32 gold medals until January 5.

Set in Diu, the event showcases the festive beach ambiance, embodied by the lively mascot 'Pearl', a reflection of the energetic spirit participants bring. Organised under the Union Territory's aegis, and monitored by the Sports Authority of India, the Games aim to spotlight emerging disciplines, as articulated by PM Modi.

PM Modi emphasized a significant shift in India's sporting culture, underscoring grassroots participation and modern facilities fostering young talents. He praised the choice of Ghoghla Beach, highlighting the synergy of sports with nature in promoting both athletic excellence and environmental awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
German Chancellor's Strategic Visit to India: Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation

German Chancellor's Strategic Visit to India: Enhancing Bilateral Cooperatio...

 India
2
Bridging Cultures: Canadian Hindu Chamber Fosters Educational Ties with India

Bridging Cultures: Canadian Hindu Chamber Fosters Educational Ties with Indi...

 India
3
UK Demands Answers from X Over Disturbing AI Imagery

UK Demands Answers from X Over Disturbing AI Imagery

 Global
4
Cameroon's Indomitable Lions: Thriving Amidst Adversity

Cameroon's Indomitable Lions: Thriving Amidst Adversity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026