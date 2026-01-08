Innovating the Board: FIDE Launches Freestyle Chess World Championship

The chess world is set for an innovative twist with the announcement of the first official FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship. Scheduled to be held in Weissenhaus, Germany, from February 13–15, this event marks a significant expansion of the sport's competitive calendar.

Freestyle Chess, endorsed by private organizers and the International Chess Federation (FIDE), will introduce the Fischer Random format to the world stage, randomizing piece positions to emphasize creativity and in-game skills. This championship will feature eight competitors, including already nominated American Grandmaster Hans Niemann.

The event boasts a substantial $300,000 prize fund, with $100,000 earmarked for the winner. FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich stressed the importance of a transparent framework. Moreover, a women's freestyle world championship is planned for 2026, further diversifying the competition landscape.